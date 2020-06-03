‘We still need Muhammad’s voice’: Lonnie Ali pens essay on fourth anniversary of his death

If Muhammad were alive and well today, he would encourage peaceful protest but not protest that hurt or harmed people or property, no matter how frustrated or angry he became with government, city officials or the status quo. He would warn those who are peacefully protesting for real change to be smart, to be on guard and not allow their causes or protests be hijacked by others who might infiltrate and create violence and chaos where there is none. He would warn that you could become victim once again of those who would choose to use the cloak of righteous protests for their own selfish purposes. He would call for and demand from city governments, transparency of investigations, accountability and swift justice for the victims. More importantly, he would tell you to hold on to the frustration and anger you feel at this moment and carry that righteous protest to the ballot box. Finally, he would encourage you to vote in every township, city, county, state and general election. This is one of the most powerful ways to make your voice heard. Don’t let apathy keep you from participating in an election. Stand up and be counted.