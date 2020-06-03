19-year-old found shot in vehicle identified

By Sarah Jackson | June 3, 2020 at 10:12 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 10:12 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was found shot inside of a vehicle has been identified.

Karliegh Miller, 19, was shot at 7th and Hill streets on May 31, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s Office. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 7:40 p.m.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man arrested in shooting death of woman; claims it was an accident

Demond Haynes, 20, has been charged in her death.

Demond Haynes is facing murder and other charges in connection with the death of a woman who was shot in the back on May 31, 2020. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

According to an arrest slip, after Haynes was told his rights and taken in for questioning, he admitted to police he had the gun and fired the shot but said "it was an accident."

Haynes was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

