19-year-old found shot in vehicle identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died after she was found shot inside of a vehicle has been identified.
Karliegh Miller, 19, was shot at 7th and Hill streets on May 31, according to the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner’s Office. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she was pronounced dead around 7:40 p.m.
Demond Haynes, 20, has been charged in her death.
According to an arrest slip, after Haynes was told his rights and taken in for questioning, he admitted to police he had the gun and fired the shot but said "it was an accident."
Haynes was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with murder, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
