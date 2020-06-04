Adressing racial issues and tensions in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Racial relations have been brought to the forefront across the country and in Louisville. How does the city do better? During a judicial committee meeting, local leaders said the city needs to address the fact that there is a race issue in Louisville and make sure past mistakes won’t happen again.
Breonna’s Law was passed by the Louisville Metro Public Safety Committee Wednesday. It puts major limitations on how no-knock warrants are used. A no-knock warrant is what brought officers to Breonna Taylor’s door the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro police. Local leaders said more needs to be done especially since, if passed, the law would apply only in Louisville. Katurah Herrin, member of Black Lives Matter and policy strategist, said Taylor would be turning 27 tomorrow if it weren’t for racism and prejudices in Louisville.
"It is a racial issue and until this body, not just folks in this room the entire legislative body says okay we have to talk about these things we have to look at these things now not just talk about it we have to act," Harrin said.
Harrin said to address issues we need equal legislation for all people from tax, reform education and criminal legislation.
Racial tensions in Louisville hit close to home for Louisville Metro Council President David James when David McAtee was shot and killed by LMPD and the National Guard members outside of his barbecue restaurant in West Louisville. McAtee’s death happened In the midst of protests across the world about police brutality and people of color.
"He was a friend of mine," James said. "All the things we're talking about are brought about not because we have bad police officers, we have really good police officers and just like any profession there's some bad police officers. [However, ] we also had a lot of bad leadership."
James said to fix the city, trust needs to be rebuilt. He asked for the judicial committee to allow subpoena power over civilian review boards.
James said because of the way the police officers Bill of Rights is written it limits management’s ability to discipline bad police officers. James wants the good police officers and for all people to be treated equally. He also pointed out that all local officers are under a tremendous amount of stress, black officers are caught in the middle of current tensions, and all officers need support.
