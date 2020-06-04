10 arrests made in burglary of jewelry store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Seven adults and three juvenines have been arrested by Louisville Metro police in connection with a jewelry store burglary overnight.
The burglary happened around 1:10 a.m. at Davis Jewelers, located at 9901 Forest Green Blvd. in Lyndon.
Arrest reports for the adult suspects say an LMPD sergeant stopped to investigate after seeing several suspicious vehicles outside the store and found the store being looted. Several of the suspects fled on foot and in cars. Some were spotted by police with jewelry in their hands.
Police say when they spotted one of the cars on Hurstbourne Parkway near Shelbyville Road and tried to pull it over, the car sped off reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour before crashing in front of Mall St. Matthews. At least one person in the car, which was stolen, ran from police but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.
Three other suspects were found in the parking lot of a hotel across the street from the jewelry store. Another was found at a nearby Thornton’s store.
Six of the adults - Farhiyh Mohamed, 27, of Louisville; Salim Hussein, of Columbus, Ohio; Jeremiah Johnson, of Louisville; Dejon Easton, of Louisville; Maymuna Hussein of Louisville, and Makay Malinda Abdi, of Louisville - are each charged with burglary. Johnson is also charged with fleeing police and possession of stolen property.
The seventh adult has not been identified and is listed in jail records as John Doe.
Dwight Mitchell, an LMPD spokesman, said there were also three business burglaries in the 12000 to 14000 blocks of Shelbyville Road (US 60), along with reports of burglaries to several ATM machines along West Broadway from the 1700 block to the 2800 block. No arrests have been made in those cases.
Police said arrests have been made in business burglaries that happened in the 1000 block of West Broadway and 3100 block of Portland Ave.
