Beshear confirms 295 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed 295 new cases of the coronavirus, and eight more deaths.
By John P. Wise | June 4, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 4:50 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed 295 new cases of the coronavirus, and eight more deaths.

During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said there have been a total of 10,705 cases and 458 deaths because of the coronavirus.

Beshear shared several other noteworthy statistics:

+ 262,714 Kentuckians have been tested

+ 2,332 residents have been hospitalized; 518 are currently hospitalized

+ 954 have been in an ICU; 67 are currently in an ICU

+ 3,303 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus

