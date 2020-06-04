Beshear confirms 295 new coronavirus cases, 8 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday confirmed 295 new cases of the coronavirus, and eight more deaths.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said there have been a total of 10,705 cases and 458 deaths because of the coronavirus.
Beshear shared several other noteworthy statistics:
+ 262,714 Kentuckians have been tested
+ 2,332 residents have been hospitalized; 518 are currently hospitalized
+ 954 have been in an ICU; 67 are currently in an ICU
+ 3,303 Kentuckians have recovered from the coronavirus
