Clarksville Elementary School adds Little Free Library for students during summer

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – School’s out for the summer across Indiana, and there’s no clear date for when students will return to the classroom as the entire country returns to normal during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, Clarksville Elementary School has installed the Little Free Library in front of their school that allows students a chance to walk up, take a book, something to eat, and some crafting supplies.
“Our school is located right here in the middle of a neighborhood so we've got many students that could easily walk and get a book and a snack and some art supplies,” said Principal Mindy Dablow, “and I think it's just a wonderful resource for our school community."
The Little Free Library was a collaboration with the The Arts Alliance of Southern Indiana, who painted the news rack box with vibrant colors.
In a time where students aren’t sure when they’ll be able to be allowed back into the classroom, they can still come out front of the school and grab a book to read to keep their minds churning.
