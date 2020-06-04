Colors Newspaper outlines #ResetLouisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The activist media newspaper Colors and The African American Think Tank are talking about what they want to see come out of the protests and social unrest over policing in Louisville.
Last Friday, the group said it held a peaceful march and protest for what it’s calling #ResetLouisville.
They want the mayor to ensure the next LMPD police chief is black. They also believe Mayor Greg Fischer firing LMPD chief Steve Conrad doesn’t go far enough.
“Though that move is warranted and needed, it’s not enough," Anthony Gaines with Colors Newspaper said. "It’s simply not enough. That move is actually could be seen as disrespectful, because the problem with police brutality and the community is systematic.”
Another demonstration is planned for Friday at 6:30 p.m. as Colors and The African American Think Tank begin week two of a 5-part planned demonstration.
In addition to gun violence and police brutality, the plan aims to address healthcare, black home-ownership, financial education, and this week, fresh food supply.
