Community donates supplies to Metro United Way for peaceful protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As protests continue across Louisville, volunteers are showing their support for activists.
On Thursday, several community members responded to a Facebook event calling for supply donations at Metro United Way.
Carolyn Williams explained to WAVE 3 News that her daughter encouraged her to drop-off supplies.
“A little water to quench their thirst, and something for the kids to spend their time doing, just hope to help some way,” she said.
Throughout the afternoon, volunteers with Metro United Way collected cleaning supplies, toiletries, chalk, face masks, food and more. Each item will be donated to Louisville families in need or those peacefully protesting police brutality.
Metro United Way President & CEO Theresa Reno-Weber said she saw an amazing response.
“This is part of democracy and people getting out there and making their voice heard is something that we want to be able to support an encourage,” she said.
Community organizer Nicole Hayden with Friends of Nicole 50/50 Mentoring Collaborative Inc. has been collecting supplies since protests started last week. She partnered with Metro United Way for the supply drop-off Thursday.
On May 30, police confiscated and destroyed some of the milk and water Hayden collected for protesters. Videos of it have now gone viral on social media.
LMPD Lt. Col. Josh Judah explained the action in a media briefing with Mayor Greg Fischer on Thursday.
“I can confirm that we have on numerous occasions found caustic and dangerous and incendiary liquids and devices in the park,” he said.
Hayden tells WAVE 3 it was hard to watch videos of the supplies being destroyed.
“It was very heartbreaking to see the supplies that we collected destroyed and we wasn’t even allowed to get it, like police wasn’t even allowing us to collect the stuff,” she said.
Going forward, Hayden said supplies will be in secure locations along protest routes and picked up at night. If police do destroy supplies again, Hayden said she will keep fighting.
“And we want the community to know that we are supported, and you guys are with us in this fight,” she said.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.