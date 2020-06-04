David McAtee’s nephew recalls what happened on night of uncle’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days later, the images are still stuck in Marvin McAtee’s head.
He remembers Sunday night, when his uncle David was shot and killed in front of him.
“It happened so quick to where it was normal for him, because he was cool with the police," McAtee said. “I was right beside him.”
On Thursday, McAtee returned to YaYa’s Barbecue Shack to help clean up the restaurant, which is still in shambles. McAtee shared his perspective of how that night played out.
“He was making an order,” McAtee said. “He had the tongs in one hand, you know what I’m saying? And he does have a gun. He keeps a gun on his waist. But in that situation he did not use his gun to try to hurt the city of Louisville and the police department.”
Marvin McAtee took a WAVE 3 News crew into the basement of YaYa’s, to show where people took shelter as shots rang out. He also showed WAVE 3 News the restaurant’s kitchen, where his uncle collapsed and eventually died.
Those images are not played out in surveillance video released by the Louisville Metro Police Department.
McAtee told WAVE 3 News he’s seen the videos, and still believes they don’t tell the full story. He said he believes officers fired first, even if those first shots were pepper balls.
“They’re trying to remix that part to say he fired a gun first and then they fired a gun,” McAtee said. "But shooting is shooting.”
Second, McAtee still believes his uncle never shot at anyone.
“That angle (he was standing at) would never be able to shoot at nobody over there," McAtee said. "They would have to be at (a different) angle for him to direct and say, ‘I’m shooting at you.’”
As those questions linger, fresh flowers and balloons pile up in memory of his uncle. The support leaves McAtee with one certainty. He has to fire up his uncle’s smokers again.
“Whoever come passed and dropped something off, they probably shared a moment with him and know him through something," McAtee said. "That is unbelievable how many people have reached out to me to say some of the things that made them smile, or something he did that was simple that some people might not do for other people. And I appreciate all of that, because we need something positive on this negative.”
