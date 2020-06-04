FORECAST: Clusters of strong thunderstorms possible later today

- AFTER 3 PM: Clusters of strong/heavy thunderstorms will be possible through mid-evening
- THIS WEEKEND: Less-humid and dry
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s going to be a hazy and humid afternoon with highs well into the 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will start to pop as the heating maxes out in the afternoon.
We'll see a period of strong/heavy thunderstorms just before sunset with the radar calming down by late evening. As skies try to break up, the wet ground will likely lead to patchy areas of dense fog.
Scattered afternoon and evening storms remain in the forecast on Friday as highs reach into the upper 80s. Clouds decrease Friday night as temperatures return to the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight.
We will continue to monitor the setup into early next week for any impacts from Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
