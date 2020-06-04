FORECAST: Expect patchy fog as showers end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers ending overnight with areas of fog developing early Friday morning thanks to the wet ground. Low temperatures will be near 70 overnight.
Friday is looking drier as only a few isolated downpours will be able to get going in our area, leaving most of us dry, hot, and partly sunny with highs just shy of 90.
Clouds decrease Friday night as temperatures return to the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight. A weak cold front will continue to march through the region, keeping a small storm chance in our forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s yet again.
Midweek rain is possible with cooler temperatures from the tropical system Cristobal currently in the Gulf of Mexico.
