FORECAST: Hot, humid with scattered afternoon, evening storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Storms in central Indiana look to mostly fade before reaching WAVE Country keeping us mainly dry this morning.
Showers and storms fire up this afternoon thanks to a nearby front as highs reach the mid to upper 80s once again. The afternoon storms continue into the early evening. Some storms may produce heavy rain, damaging winds, and small hail. The rain chance fades during the overnight hours as temperatures slide into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Scattered afternoon and evening storms remain in the forecast on Friday as highs reach into the upper 80s. Clouds decrease Friday night as temperatures return to the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight.
Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico still looks to bring rain into our forecast next week.
