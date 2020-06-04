FORECAST: Scattered storms this evening, drier for the weekend

We’ll keep a fog chance in the forecast early Friday morning thanks to the wet ground. (Source: Pexels)
By Brian Goode | June 1, 2020 at 7:09 AM EDT - Updated June 4 at 5:25 PM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Any storms will be capable of producing heavy rain & lightning through this evening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Downpours this evening will eventually fade. Those that see the rain will experience heavy rainfall.

Friday is looking drier as only a few isolated downpours will be able to get going in our area, leaving most of us dry, hot, and partly sunny with highs just shy of 90.

Clouds decrease Friday night as temperatures return to the 60s. A few isolated showers are possible overnight. A weak cold front will continue to march through the region, keeping a small storm chance in our forecast. Highs will be in the upper 80s yet again.

Midweek rain is possible with cooler temperatures from the tropical system Cristobal currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 6/4 Thursday evening

