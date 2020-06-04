Improvements underway to Highland Festival Grounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year's Trifesta has been canceled, but that hasn't stopped work on the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center.
A $1.2 million project is underway to bring improvements to the festival area.
State officials say more than one million wheelbarrows worth of dirt - enough to fill 63 football fields - is being removed from the festival grounds. That will allow that area to expand by eight acres and means permanent driving lanes can be created in in Parking Lot C.
The work is expected to wrap up in July.
Trifesta, which includes Hometown Rising, Louder than Life and Bourbon and Beyond, had been sceduled for three consecutive weekends in September. It was canceled this year because of the COVID-19 virus.
