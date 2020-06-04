LIBA lays out plan to move Louisville forward during unrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Louisville community begins to move forward and tries to make the area stronger after a week of anguish, some groups are already in a good position to do that.
Among those is LIBA, the Louisville Independent Business Association, which talked about a plan to support black-owned businesses on Thursday. That includes buying from black-owned businesses and hiring black artists and musicians, encouraging everyone to read about black history in Louisville, donating or volunteering to local outreach groups and electing leaders focused on bridging equality.
“The bottom line is we stand in solidarity," LIBA Board Chair Ashley Parker said. "We have many amazing black business owners that we do a lot to support, but obviously we want to do a lot more. So, we wanted the community to know, our members to know, that through all of this we stand in solidarity with them. We want them to open their minds, open their hearts and do what we can to make this better.”
LIBA says supporting local character and local business cannot be supported without black business owners and the black community.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.