Louisville city leaders want to rebuild trust amid racial tensions

Breonna’s Law was passed by the Louisville Metro Public Safety Committee Wednesday. It puts major limitations on how no-knock warrants are used. A no-knock warrant is what brought officers to Breonna Taylor’s door the night she was shot and killed by Louisville Metro police. Local leaders said more needs to be done especially since, if passed, the law would apply only in Louisville. Katurah Herrin, member of Black Lives Matter and policy strategist, said Taylor would be turning 27 tomorrow if it weren’t for racism and prejudices in Louisville.