Louisville mayor ends curfew, effective immediately

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The curfew set in Louisville has ended.
Mayor Greg Fischer said the curfew, that was set from 9 p.m. to 6:30 a.m., would end effective immediately on Thursday afternoon.
He said the curfew helped identify peaceful protests and allowed the police department to keep more officers where they needed to be the most.
Fischer said concerns were expressed about the curfew, including it being an inconvenience and not evenly enforced.
He also stated the curfew would be reinstated if he saw a need.
