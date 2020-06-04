Man charged with killing woman whose body was found in Clear Creek

SHELBY COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is facing a murder charge in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday in Clear Creek in Shelby County.
Kentucky State Police Trooper Stuart Jackson revealed William Dodd, 28, of Anderson, Ind. is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection to the death of Liliana Moss, 28, of Nassau County, NY.
Dodd was arrested after Moss’ body was found Wednesday. Trooper Jackson stated a man kayaking on Clear Creek spotted Moss’ body while he was fishing.
She was pronounced dead at the scene after investigators arrived.
An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
KSP Post 12 Detective Jason Brisco is handling the investigating.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.