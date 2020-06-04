Man, child injured in Virginia Ave. shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a young girl were injured in a shooting in Louisville Thursday evening.
LMPD officers and Louisville EMS workers responded to the 2600 block of Virginia Avenue on calls of a shooting around 5 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley confirmed to WAVE 3 News.
The identities of the victims have not been released, and their relationship is unclear.
Smiley said the girl is under the age of 12. She was transported via EMS to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment.
The male victim was transported to UofL Hospital.
Smiley said both appear to have injuries that are not life-threatening.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information should call of text (502) 574-LMPD. Tips can be left anonymously.
