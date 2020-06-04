New video shows police being shot at while trying to stop looting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the moments when LMPD officers were shot at while trying to stop looters.
The video was released Thursday afternoon. It shows an LMPD SWAT truck pulling into the intersection of 26th and Broadway early Wednesday morning.
The radio transmission describes a large crowd at a nearby BB&T Bank. The transmission then stated the crowd had dispersed from that location before stating there was a large crowd at the Dino’s Food Mart.
That is when the video showed a man walking up the intersection, pulling a gun, and taking aim at police.
“Shots fired,” the radio transmission stated, “26th and Broadway, shots fired ... We just took three rounds in the back of the bear.”
Wednesday, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters obtained exclusive pictures showing the bullet holes on the truck. One of the bullets hit the side-view mirror while the officers were still inside. Other holes could be seen in the pictures.
Meanwhile, back at the bank, the surveillance cameras showed a man wearing a mask trying to break into the bank by hitting the teller window with a hammer. At one point, he looked around before he continued trying to break in.
The real-time cameras caught more people with the goods in their hands walking in the middle of the street. One man then got into his parked car while the videos showed other looters were able to walk away.
LMPD said during a news conference that the looting is aggressive and that officers have been shot at on numerous occasions.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.