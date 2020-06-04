Peaceful protests continue for 7th day in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people marched from Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville into the Highlands and back downtown during the seventh night of protests in Louisville.
Earlier in the day, a crowd gathered in Jefferson Square Park calling for peace and justice.
"I want people to know that it is going to be a change out here," Adrein Taylor, a community activist, said. "And it's going to happen today and if it's not happening today, it's going to happen everyday I'm out here. Because everyday they are going to see me."
Hundreds of people, of all ages, calling for change. Many of them writing their messages in the square and drawing a portrait of Breonna Taylor in chalk.
A few Georgetown College students and other members of the community were seen walking around praying for protesters and police officers in the crowd.
State Representative and U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker talked to the crowd, reminding them that their frustrations and anger is valued and it matters. He said talking about the rioting and damages versus the peaceful protests is important, too.
"We need to elevate the reality that while property has been damaged, we should also be concerned with lives that are being damaged," Booker said. "And how that has created this environment to begin with. And if we do both and if we do we can push for real healing and we can't miss that point."
Leaders of higher education, from UofL, Spalding, Sullivan and Bellarmine Universities, also showed up to support.
"We need to be part of active change, change hasn't happened fast enough," Tori Murden, Spalding University's President said. "It will never happen fast enough but step by step we need to be making a difference."
UofL President Dr. Neeli Bendapudi said it's important to look at statistics and realize these protests are about a systemic problem.
"One of the things I worry about is what happens when the protests are done," Bendapudi said. "I don't want it to be one more instance where we say, 'oh the protests are all done' and the next thing takes over in the news cycle and we forget because that would be papering over the real hurt."
Bendapudi said she’s hopeful the younger generation will be the ones to change things.
Organizers of the peaceful protest told WAVE 3 News they would continue to protest until they see a change.
