St. Matthews police used pepper balls to move protesters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Pepper balls were shot at the ground in St. Matthews to get protesters to move off the road and onto the sidewalk, according to police.
St. Matthews Police Department chief Barry Wilkerson said the pepper balls were fired Wednesday afternoon after repeated requests for the protesters to move off the roadway were ignored.
“We did that to gain compliance, and we did. They left the road and moved to the sidewalk,” Wilkerson said.
Wilkerson said no one was targeted or hit.
Wilkerson said the department wants the protests to remain lawful and a peaceful protest may not be a lawful on the road.
He said the majority of the protests have been lawful and peaceful and he appreciated it. Wilkerson said if the protests remain lawful officers can assist them in getting their messages out but if protesters walk on the road they need a permit.
