StormTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Update

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: We will continue to monitor the setup for torrential rainfall and perhaps strong wind gusts with thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While the wind fields are weak, a few clusters could merge together at times leading to the burst of strong gusts and flash flooding. Be weather aware this afternoon if you have outdoor plans.
TROPICS: While we are on track for a nice weekend, next week will focus on the leftovers of Cristobal that look to have at least some impact by next Tuesday or Wednesday. It remains unclear on the details of those impacts but the risk will be for very heavy rainfall, wind gusts of 30-35 mph and an isolated tornado threat. But again, just too early to lock in any confidence level on that potential yet. Stay tuned!
Be safe!
