Todd Sharp arrested following short police pursuit

And last month, investigators in Floyd County were called to Sharp’s home in Floyds Knobs after a man was found dead there. Sharp told investigators he had been walking along Bardstown Road the night before when he ran into 23-year-old Samuel Phelps, someone he did not previously know. Sharp said Phelps, of La Grange, Ky., appeared to be hungry, so he gave him some food and offered to take Phelps to his home. The man was found dead in Sharp’s home the next day.