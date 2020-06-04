Todd Sharp arrested following short police pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For the third time this year, disgraced former UofL dance coach Todd Sharp was answering questions from police.
Sharp, 51, was arrested after a New Albany police officer reported seeing a driver “swerving all over the roadway” early Wednesday morning. His arrest report describes Sharp’s vehicle veering into oncoming traffic and nearly causing a head-on collision. Then, the report continued, Sharp allegedly over-corrected and almost struck a parked vehicle on State Street.
The arresting officer wrote that Sharp wouldn’t pull over when the officer activated the emergency lights, adding that Sharp turned on his own flashers but did not stop.
Sharp then continued driving down State Street, cruising through red lights and eventually began driving on the sidewalk, at one point striking “the steel retention cable that anchors the street light pole to the ground," according to the report.
Sharp’s vehicle would then get stuck between the curb and a light pole, coming to a stop “just feet away from where multiple patrons of the Circle K gas station were standing,” the report said.
Once Sharp was removed from his vehicle and placed in handcuffs, officers asked him why he didn’t stop. His reply to them was redacted from the police report.
Sharp then told the officers they would understand if they would just look under his seat. They found only an odor that they “believed to be cologne. The odor was not hazardous and did not negatively (affect)” the officers.
Sharp was dismissed as UofL’s dance coach in 2018 after being accused of diverting funds from the program for personal gain. He was banned from campus and from attending university events, but not charged with any crime.
In January of this year, Sharp accidentally shot himself at the Marriott Hotel on the same night that UofL was having its annual preseason baseball dinner. Among the attendees there was UofL athletic director Vince Tyra, the man who fired Sharp.
And last month, investigators in Floyd County were called to Sharp’s home in Floyds Knobs after a man was found dead there. Sharp told investigators he had been walking along Bardstown Road the night before when he ran into 23-year-old Samuel Phelps, someone he did not previously know. Sharp said Phelps, of La Grange, Ky., appeared to be hungry, so he gave him some food and offered to take Phelps to his home. The man was found dead in Sharp’s home the next day.
Sharp, who led both UofL and Floyd Central High School to national championships, was the star of a 2017 reality-TV series called “So Sharp." He’s charged with resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.