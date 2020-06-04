Woman accused of throwing ice at protesters evicted from Omni

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was evicted from her apartment at the Omni after she was allegedly caught on camera throwing chunks of ice at protesters from her balcony.
A photo posted to Instagram said some of the ice was as large as baseballs.
The Residences at Omni released a statement on Facebook that read: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the recent act of aggression against the peaceful protesters outside of our community. Our team and community stands together to serve and support each other and will not tolerate these harmful actions.
As such, the resident has been evicted.
We will not condone violence by our teams or residents and will remain focused on inclusion and belonging. We will continually keep the lines of communication open while fully supporting the residents of Louisville as they practice their First Amendment Rights for peaceful assembly.”
