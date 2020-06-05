Breonna Taylor’s neighbors sue LMPD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Breonna Taylor’s neighbors have filed a lawsuit against the three LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death, claiming the officers fired more than 25 shots into multiple homes on March 13, the night Taylor was shot and killed.
The lawsuit claims one bullet came inches away from hitting someone in Courtney Napper’s apartment.
It also says items in her home were damaged and a sliding glass door was shattered.
LMPD will not comment on pending litigation.
