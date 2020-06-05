COVID-19 testing for Kentucky residents still suggested and available

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has voiced concern that people may be getting COVID-19 testing fatigue.
Friday, the commonwealth reported 289 new cases of coronavirus, including eight new deaths. During the past week that count has trended upward compared to the previous seven days. Beshear noted Thursday that at least some testing sites are seeing less patients.
"It's important that we continue to get people tested," Beshear said. "Sign ups, at least in the Kroger Sites, are slowing. That's a concern for me."
Just the day before, WAVE 3 News saw the effects of that, even in Louisville. AT one point, Louisville was a competitive place to schedule a COVID-19 test through Krogerhealth.com/covidtesting.
Wednesday, a number of appointments were available at the Southern High School testing location. A few were still open for that day, and a number of slots remained for the following two days.
For those curious how an appointment works, the patient drives through a lane of cones, making several stops. At each point, workers will verify their identity and ask them questions through their window or with printed signs. Next, the person getting the test will self-administer it. They will be instructed how, but typically it involves swabbing deep in their nose.
Friday morning, when a WAVE 3 News employee took the test, there were not many other patients around and it took six minutes to complete the entire process from pulling up to leaving.
Norton Healthcare is also offering free, expanded testing this weekend. Anyone can get tested, if they’ve registered ahead of time. State health officials have encouraged those, who may have been exposed to the virus during recent community events to get tested.
"Obviously, we've got some challenging times in our community," Steve Hester, Norton Healthcare System Chief Medical Officer, said. "We're seeing a lot of folks just getting back out. Businesses opening back up, large gatherings. So, based on that we really thought it was an opportunity to extend those hours."
He added that's so people can find out if they've been exposed to COVID-19 - and if they have, protect themselves and those who may be more vulnerable.
