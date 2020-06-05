Event to support and honor cancer survivors set for Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL is preparing for an event to support people in their battle against cancer. Things were being set up at Cardinal Stadium for the National Cancer Survivor's Day drive-thru parade.
Cancer survivors and supporters alike are asked to come join a competition Sunday. People are asked to decorate their masks and cars to impress a panel of judge.
Whitney Pitman, a nurse practitioner at Brown Cancer Center, said the current protests have a direct impact on healthcare.
“Our goal is to eradicate cancer,” Pitman said, “to treat cancer for all of our community members. And we understand that there are social disparities that affect healthcare systems as well.”
Pitman said young women of color are disproptionately affcted by breast cancer and the hospital has specific programs for those women who are going through treatment.
The National Cancer Survivor’s Day drive-thru parade will be Sunday, June 7, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
