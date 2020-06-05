FORECAST: A hot and dry weekend ahead

- Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area on Sunday from 5 a.m. to midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most areas will stay dry overnight, but an approaching cold front could trigger an isolated shower by Saturday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and lower 70s.
Saturday will be a hot one with highs in the lower 90s. The cold front passing through during the early part of the day could trigger an isolated shower or storm, but an overwhelming majority of us will see plenty of sunshine.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night as drier, less humid air arrives. Lows will fall into the upper 50s to mid 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will still be a very warm day in the upper 80s, but with less humidity it won’t feel nearly as oppressive outside as it had been. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day!
After some renewed heat with highs in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, our next major rain chance arrives as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal merge with a cold front approaching our area.
