FORECAST: Patchy fog early before sunnier, hot afternoon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Yesterday’s rain and clearing skies have lead to patchy fog across the region this morning. This fog mixes out shortly sunrise. Today will be drier with the exception of a few isolated downpours. Highs return to near 90° this afternoon.
Temperatures fall into the 60s tonight under mostly clear skies. A few isolated showers are possible overnight.
A weak cold front marches through the region on Saturday keeping a small storm chance in our forecast. Highs will climb into the upper 80s yet again. Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night as lower humidity starts to flow in. Lows fall into the 50s by early Sunday morning.
Sunday will be sunny with highs in the 80s and low humidity. We will continue to monitor the setup into early next week for any impacts from Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.