Friends, family celebrate and remember Breonna Taylor on her birthday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Today would have been the 27th birthday of Breonna Taylor, the woman shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in the early morning hours of March 13 when a search warrant was served at her apartment.
Taylor was shot after officers returned fire when Taylor’s boyfriend fired at police after they broke down the apartment door. Protesters are demanding all three officers involved in Taylor’s death be fired and charged.
For those who knew Breonna Taylor best, this day was all about the memories.
"I [remember] I was fake sleeping but she made me get out my bed to bring her board games at work,” said her sister Ju’Niyah Palmer.
Their last memories with Taylor include trying on outfits together for their girls trip that never happened.
“Our protectors shouldn't be killing us wrongfully,” said Elysia Bowman, Taylor’s best friend.
There have been changes since the last time WAVE 3 News spoke with Taylor’s family. “Breonna’s Law” was passed by the Louisville’s Public Safety Committee which puts strict limits on no-knock warrants and a requirement that all officers wear body cameras.
"More. We need more," Bowman said. "Thank you, but we need more.”
Taylor’s family is still waiting for their justice. It’s their hope the officers involved in her death are fired and prosecuted. In the meantime they’ve received worldwide and local support.
For Taylor's birthday, Louisville artist Jaylin Stewart presented her love for Taylor's family in a hand painted portrait.
"This was very personal for because I feel like it could have been me,” Stewart said. “It could have been any of ya’ll. She looks like me she's my age."
Taylor’s loved ones said they sometimes forget she isn't going to walk through the door or reply to the group chat. They said they lost their core and miss her spirit. However, on her birthday they're celebrating the #BREEWAYY.
Stewart had another surprise for Taylor’s family. Her painting will be project on Metro Hall starting at 9 p.m. Friday through the weekend.
