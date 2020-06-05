How donating your old shoes can help the world

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is World Environment Day and WaterStep in Louisville is using it as a reminder of a way to help save lives.
WaterStep collects shoes from around the globe and helps distribute them back out to developing parts of the world. On World Environment Day they’re reminding everyone the importance of a pair of sneakers.
"Every day the people in the developing world who are having to walk on bare feet, hundreds of miles per week, they are eventually becoming numb to the ground,” said WaterStep Facility Manager Tyrei Hanlon. “The foot is actually the number one access point for a parasite at that point so shoes help provide protection."
Usually there are drives across the city that collect these shoes, but because of COVID-19 repeat donors like Keisha Morton aren't able to find their donation locations. Today, WaterStep set up a contactless donation site right in front of their facility.
"We had a whole bunch of shoes to get rid of,” said Morton, “so once I saw this on the news this morning, it was like, 'yes! I got somewhere to take them,' versus waiting on the dentist office to say they're going to start bringing stuff inside their office again."
For information in volunteering or to find places to donate your own shoes, click here.
