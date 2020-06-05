LMPD: Shooting victim’s body found in Newburg home

By Shellie Sylvestri | June 5, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 5:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a female gunshot victim was found Thursday by LMPD officers.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a black female’s body was found inside a home in Newburg on the 4900 block of Garda Drive.

Her body was found around 8:30 p.m. after officers were called to issue a welfare check.

Mitchell said the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.”

An autopsy revealed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.

There are no suspects.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

