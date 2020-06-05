LMPD: Shooting victim’s body found in Newburg home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a female gunshot victim was found Thursday by LMPD officers.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a black female’s body was found inside a home in Newburg on the 4900 block of Garda Drive.
Her body was found around 8:30 p.m. after officers were called to issue a welfare check.
Mitchell said the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.”
An autopsy revealed the victim died as a result of a gunshot wound.
There are no suspects.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
