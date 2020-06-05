Louisville Halloween parade date moved to October 31

This year's Louisville Halloween Parade and Festival will take place on Halloween Day. (Source: pexels.com)
June 5, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT - Updated June 5 at 3:17 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The coronavirus pandemic has caused many festivals and events to be postponed or cancelled. And one of the most popular fall events in town is now moving to a later date.

The Louisville Halloween parade usually moves down Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in early October, but due to the pandemic the Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival will move to Saturday, October 31.

In a press release, the organizers of the parade say there are many reasons for the change.

  • Out of respect for the Kentucky Derby Festival, organizers wanted to provide adequate time between these events for the vendors, production team and community.
  • This provides additional time to work with officials and healthcare experts to ensure the safety of all participants.
  • With Halloween being on a Saturday and also being during a full moon, organizers couldn’t imagine a better day to have the event.

