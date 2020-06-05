Louisville Halloween parade date moved to October 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The coronavirus pandemic has caused many festivals and events to be postponed or cancelled. And one of the most popular fall events in town is now moving to a later date.
The Louisville Halloween parade usually moves down Bardstown Road and Baxter Avenue in early October, but due to the pandemic the Louisville Halloween Parade & Festival will move to Saturday, October 31.
In a press release, the organizers of the parade say there are many reasons for the change.
- Out of respect for the Kentucky Derby Festival, organizers wanted to provide adequate time between these events for the vendors, production team and community.
- This provides additional time to work with officials and healthcare experts to ensure the safety of all participants.
- With Halloween being on a Saturday and also being during a full moon, organizers couldn’t imagine a better day to have the event.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.