Medical professionals send message that Black Lives Matter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of medical professionals gathered Friday on the Plaza of the UofL Health Services Center for a peaceful protest called White Coats for Black Lives.
A group which included students, residents, nurses, physicians and dental students all stood together against racism. At one point, they all took a knee and knelt for 10 minutes in honor of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, Ahmuad Arbery who are among, they say, countless others.
“It just shows how many people care about this,” said Dr. Toni Ganzel, dean of the UofL School of Medicine, “and there’s something different about things this time. It’s just ... there’s something different. We’ve reached a tipping point and I think we are finally going to see change.”
Since the event was organized by medical professionals, masks and social distancing were required.
