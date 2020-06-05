Norton Healthcare offering free COVID-19 testing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Norton Healthcare is offering free COVID-19 testing this weekend.
Testing will take place on June 6 and June 7 from noon to 4 p.m. at the 3101 Poplar Level Road.
“We want to offer access to a weekend of free testing for those who have been participating in the recent protests and gatherings, as well as any others who want to be tested,” Norton Healthcare president and CEO Russell Cox said. “Unfortunately we’re not immune to the possibility of additional COVID-19 outbreaks. The virus isn’t seasonal, so we still have to take precautions to slow the spread as we come out of self-isolation.”
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
People who want to get tested can either drive-thru or walk up. To register to get tested, click here.
