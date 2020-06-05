Overnight shooting in Alabama: 6 of 7 killed in Valhermoso Springs identified

VALHERMOSO SPRINGS, Ala. (WAFF) - We’re learning more about a deadly incident at a home in Valhermoso Springs.
There are 7 total victims, 2 white men, 2 black men, and 3 white women.
Six of the victims have been identified as Tammy England Muzzey, 45, of Valhermoso Springs, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, of Valhermoso Springs, Roger Lee Jones Jr., 19, of Decatur, Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, of Athens, and William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville
A 17-year-old female has been identified but her name was not released.
One male is still unidentified.
Neighbors called 911 around 11:35 p.m. Thursday night to report shots fired on Talucah Road. They said they heard the shooting over the course of an hour. When deputies arrived, they said the house was on fire. Emergency crews say they found seven adults dead inside the home after putting the fire out. Officials say they those victims - three women and four men - were shot. Some were shot multiple times. A dog was also killed. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Mike Swafford said there were no survivors inside the home but neighbors have been able to provide some tips that they’re using to chase down leads.
Morgan County investigators are now saying they do not believe this is a domestic violence situation, and believe this was a targeted attack. Against whom, they either do not know or will not say at this point. Swafford says the suspect or suspects came to the home, attacked, and left. It’s not clear right now how many shooters were involved.
Investigators are trying to piece together what happened, and said on social media that there are no suspects in custody but they do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the area. Swafford says they’re calling for assistance in processing such an overwhelming scene. “We have called in assistance from the Madison County Sheriff’s Crime Scene Unit, they’ll partner with ours to process the scene.” Swafford said. “Our agencies are very capable but any time there are multiple bodies, it is a substantial task, so we’ll be out here for the rest of the night and most of tomorrow.”
