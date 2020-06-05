Rain did not stop Louisville protesters from marching through 8th day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of people marched in the rain Thursday during an eighth night of peaceful protesting in downtown Louisville, calling for changes when it comes to race and policing.
As the rain started to pour Thursday night, hundreds suited up in ponchos, making a vow to not let the rain stop them in standing for justice.
“It means a lot because us African Americans been down forever and finally we’re coming together and doing something about it,” Keshawn Johnson, 12, said.
Johnson had been at Jefferson Square Park four days in a row, handing out waters and snacks to protesters.
A few police officers were at the park, talking with people in the crowd throughout the day.
Under a pop-up tent, Kendall Epley wrote down every place a peaceful protest is taking place across the world. Epley said there are over 400.
"People are paying attention everywhere," she said. "This is the first time in a long time I've had hope for America. Let me just say it that way because I have never felt this much energy and this much kindness."
At the same table Epley was making a poster, birthday cards were available for people to sign in honor of Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on Friday.
They plan to give the cards to her family.
"The world would be better with Breonna here but she's making an impact even when she's not here," Epley said. "Breonna Taylor is changing the world and it's amazing. And I would like, her family needs to know her impact is huge."
Protesters said Thursday they know most of the change will come during election time, and encouraged people to vote. They had a table where people could register to vote at the park on Thursday.
“Once we get it to where everybody is holding everybody accountable we can get where what we’re out here protesting for,” Chris Will, one of the protesters, said. “And get the governor, the mayor and people higher than them to pick up the pen and pass these things for us.”
