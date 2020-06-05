Rev. Jesse Jackson to join Louisville pastor for discussion on state of America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Rev. Jesse Jackson will join the pastor of a Louisville church for a conversation about the state of America.
St. Stephen Baptist Church pastor Rev. Dr. Kevin W. Cosby asked Jackson to answer the question “why is the nation in such turmoil?”
The conversation will be livestreamed during St. Stephen Baptist Church worship service on June 7 at 9:30 a.m.
The dialogue can be watched using the following links:
St. Stephen Baptist Church remains closed to in person worship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
