StormTALK! Weather Blog: Friday Edition

It will remain hot and humid today and Saturday with the rain chance lower than what we witnessed Thursday, but not zero either. This afternoon we’ll keep an eye on a complex of t-storms approaching from the west that looks to fire up some t-storms across W KY but likely will just miss our counties.
Saturday the chance will come with a cold front that will approach from the north/northeast in the afternoon. It will take until later Saturday night into Sunday to notice a humidity drop. Having said that, temperatures really won’t drop that much as we will won’t be too far from 90 degrees. It will just “feel” better :)
The “heat bubble” builds Monday and Tuesday ahead of what will likely be Tropical Depression Cristobal moving up the Mississippi River. While the exact timing/path of the core of the system is still not locked in, this system will have fairly wide rain bands wrapping around it. In other words, it will be hard to escape “any” impacts from the fading tropical system. It just a question of which impacts and how intense?
We’ll be watching it!!
