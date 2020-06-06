Ahmaud Arbery’s mother sends video message to Breonna Taylor’s mother

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A heartfelt message from one mother to another who has lost a child.
Wanda Cooper-Jones is Ahmaud Arbery’s mother. She sent a video to Breonna Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer, on what would have been Breonna’s 27th birthday on Friday.
“I know days are difficult but, this day in particular is very difficult because Ahmaud’s birthday was back on May 8th,” Cooper-Jones said. “There is no words of comfort that I can share to you from mother to mother but, what I can share is to let you know that you have always been in my prayers.”
Arbery was jogging in a Georgia neighborhood in February when he was chased down and shot three times. Three men have been charged in his death.
Only a parent who has suffered that kind of loss can know what that profound grief feels like, that’s why Jones reached out to Palmer.
“If it’s just a listening ear someone to talk to who can relate to your pain I’m here,” Jones said.
An attorney for the Taylor family told WAVE 3 News reporter Maira Ansari that this video meant the world to Breonna’s mother.
“I want to say happy happy heavenly birthday to Ms. Breonna,” Jones said. “She was such a beautiful child.”
