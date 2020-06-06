Beshear executive order calls in National Guard to assist with Ky. elections

Governor Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help with Kentucky’s upcoming primary elections. (Source: WVIR)
By WKYT News Staff | June 6, 2020 at 8:55 AM EDT - Updated June 6 at 8:55 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help with Kentucky’s upcoming primary elections.

With a new emphasis on absentee voting, several county clerks have asked for help.

A new executive order will direct guard members to help election officials while limiting the spread of COVID-19.

The order lasts all the way through the November general election.

Kentucky’s primary is June 23. The general election is November 3.

