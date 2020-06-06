Beshear executive order calls in National Guard to assist with Ky. elections

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has called on the National Guard to help with Kentucky’s upcoming primary elections.
With a new emphasis on absentee voting, several county clerks have asked for help.
A new executive order will direct guard members to help election officials while limiting the spread of COVID-19.
The order lasts all the way through the November general election.
Kentucky’s primary is June 23. The general election is November 3.
