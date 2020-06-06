Catholics unite, stand for justice in march Downtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the Catholic church community gathered in support of justice for Breonna Taylor and the Black Lives Matter movement by hosting a peaceful march in downtown Louisville Saturday morning.
The group met on South Broadway for a march ending at the court house on Jefferson Street.
Community leaders and faith organizations gathered to discuss and find solutions for injustice against the black community, working to bring awareness to the problems at hand.
Kim Telesford-Mapp, Chair of the parish leadership team at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, said she’s grateful to see all the support from many different places and people in the community.
“It really fills my heart with joy that we are all awakening to what’s going on in our communities,” Telesford-Mapp said. “We held a lot down, we held it down, but we can’t hold it down anymore.”
On the tenth day of protests in the city of Louisville, marches and peaceful protests have been scheduled throughout the day in the city of Louisville. Breonna Taylor’s family will be organizing a vigil and balloon release at 5:00 p.m., in honor of what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday on Friday.
