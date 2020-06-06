FORECAST: Another hot and humid day

- Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area on Sunday from 5 a.m. to midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another hot day in store for the area with high in the lower 90s. A weak cold front will pass through the area Today and could trigger an isolated shower or storm, but most of us stay dry under a partly cloudy sky.
Expect a mostly clear sky Tonight as drier, less humid air arrives. It will be cooler with lows in the upper 50s to mid 60s by Sunday morning.
Sunday will still be a very warm day in the upper 80s, but with less humidity it won’t feel nearly as oppressive outside as it has been. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day! A code orange Air Quality Alert is in effect from 5am to midnight. Sunday night will be in the 60s with partly cloudy skies.
The heat will build back in Monday and Tuesday next week ahead of whatever is left of Cristobal from the tropics. We’ll continue to keep you updated on any potential impacts.
