FORECAST: Still warm, but less humid Sunday

- Code Orange Air Quality Alert for the Louisville Metro area on Sunday from 5 a.m. to midnight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After tying the record high Today, it will be a warm and humid evening, but dry. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight as drier, less humid air arrives. Temperatures will eventually drop into the low to mid 60s, but stay closer to 67 in the city.
Sunday will still be very warm with highs in the upper 80s and we could even hit 90 in a few places, but it will be less humid. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day! A code orange Air Quality Alert is in effect from 5am to midnight.
Sunday night will be more pleasant with lows in the 60s and mostly clear. Temperatures start to reverse again and heat back up as we start the workweek.
After some renewed heat with highs in the 90s on Monday and Tuesday, our next chance of rain arrives on Tuesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal brings scattered showers and storms on Tuesday.
