Gov. Beshear: 319 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 4 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear sent out an update Saturday with new numbers of COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky.
The governor’s office released a statement Saturday evening confirming 319 new cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases reported to 11,287.
Governor Beshear said he understands the frustration as so many are looking forward to summer.
“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” Gov. Beshear said. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”
Four new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported as of Saturday evening, bringing the total number of deaths in Kentucky to 470.
The deaths included a 73-year-old man from Clay County, a 73-year-old man and a 90-year old man from Jefferson County, and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County.
At least 3,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
