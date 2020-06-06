Honor A.P. swoops past Authentic to take Santa Anita Derby

The mile and an eighth race, which was postponed for two months, came down to a battle between Authentic and Honor A.P.. Coming out of the far turn Honor A.P. made a bold, wide move to motor into the lead in the stretch. He had plenty left to win the race by 2 3/4 lengths over Authentic, who suffered his first loss in four races. With Mike Smith aboard, the winner reached the wire in 1:48.97.