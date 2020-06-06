KSP investigating after head-on collision in Greensburg kills one, injures another

GREENSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A two-vehicle collision in Greensburg Friday afternoon has killed one man and injured another, Kentucky State Police confirmed on Saturday.
According to KSP, officers were notified of a collision on Matney Road in Greensburg at around 1:20 p.m. Friday.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Jamie Young, 40, was headed westbound in a Ford Explorer when he crossed over to the eastbound lane and struck a Nissan Rogue head on, driven by 57-year-old Geraldine Turner.
Turner was wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Green County Coroner.
Young was airlifted to University of Louisville hospital. Investigation showed that Young was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.