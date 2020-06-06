Local artist projects painting of Breonna Taylor onto Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville artist unveiled a painting in dedication to Breonna Taylor by projecting the work along Metro Hall Friday night, on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday.
Jaylin Stewart dedicated the painting “Say Her Name, See Her Face (Justice for Breonna Taylor)” to putting a face to the name Breonna Taylor, celebrating her life that was cut short.
Stewart, 24, unveiled the painting with a large-scale projection at 9:00 p.m. Friday night, displaying over the Metro Hall building on West Jefferson Street.
The physical painting was given to the family of Breonna Taylor Friday morning.
Stewart, an artist, activist, and educator from West Louisville, has created a series of works focusing on memorializing members of the black community and is currently creating an indoor mural at the KMAC Museum. She is also the founder of Adah School of Art, Inc., a non-profit art school providing free art education to disadvantaged youth in West Louisville.
