Louisville mothers march against violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of mothers led the way for protesters who walked along with them to stand up against racial injustice.
These mothers along with daughters, dads, aunts and uncles marched in the Saturday sun to recognize the violence that has been plaguing the black community.
"Who am I? I'm a mother,” Phyllis Williams said. “I don't know how a mother could not empathize with another mother. I thought my voice alone is very soft, but if I call all the mothers together and have a unified voice we can make some noise.”
As a mother of two and alongside her niece, Williams says racial injustice and situations like George Floyd’s is not isolated and doesn’t want another mother to feel the pain of losing a child.
“It could be any of them,” Williams said. “It could be me, just as a black woman doing something natural that someone can interprets another way and my life is taken, its killed. When I look at the violence, its crushing.”
That’s why this group says they march, in solidarity, from all different backgrounds.
As Leah Williams got ready for Saturday’s march, she hand wrote all the names that have motivated her to walk for justice. "It stirs something in you,” Leah Williams said. “Its up to us to be a voice for the now voiceless to ensure this kind of stuff doesn’t happen again.”
The Louisville Mothers March ended at Breonna Taylor’s vigil, where hundreds gathered.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.